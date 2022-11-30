Milwaukee shootings wound 4 Wednesday, 1 arrested

article

The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least four separate shootings Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Four people – including a 13-year-old boy – were wounded. One person was arrested.

Around 8:30 a.m., police said a 13-year-old boy was wounded inside his home when a bullet from an adjacent apartment came through the ceiling and hit him. He was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was arrested, and criminal charges will be referred to the district attorney's office.

41st and Custer

A 24-year-old Milwaukee woman was wounded around 11:30 a.m. Police said she was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

11th and Madison

Police said a 22-year-old man was wounded shortly before 5 p.m. He arrived at a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries, police said.

3rd and Keefe

Around 6 p.m., said a 22-year-old woman was wounded and taken to a hospital; police said she is expected to survive. Authorities found seven bullet casings at the scene and said the incident is domestic violence-related.

MPD investigates

Authorities are looking for the people responsible for three of Wednesday's shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.



