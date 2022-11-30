Boy, 13, shot in Milwaukee residence; bullet came through ceiling

article

A 13-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Wednesday, Nov. 30 near 19th and Finn in Milwaukee. It happened around 8:30 a.m.

Police say the victim was in his residence when a bullet from a separate unit penetrated the ceiling and struck him. The victim, a 13-year-old Milwaukee boy, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was arrested.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.