Milwaukee shooting Wednesday; 1 dead, 1 wounded in separate incidents

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man near Fond du Lac and Hampton on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Officials said the shooting happened shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday. The accused shooter, a 48-year-old man, was arrested.



Milwaukee police are investigating two shootings on Wednesday, Nov. 27 that left one dead and one wounded in separate incidents.

Fond du Lac and Hampton

The fatal shooting happened near Fond du Lac and Hampton shortly before 10 a.m. on Wednesday. The shooter approached the victim’s vehicle and fired shots subsequently striking the victim, police said.

Shooting near Fond du Lac and Hampton, Milwaukee

The victim, a 35-year-old man, was taken to a hospital for treatment, but later died from injuries.

The accused shooter, a 48-year-old man, was arrested.

Shooting near Fond du Lac and Hampton, Milwaukee

Milwaukee police said the shooting is the result of a dispute. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

5th and Keefe

Around 12:45 p.m., Milwaukee officers were called to a shooting near 5th and Keefe. A 38-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown shooter.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.