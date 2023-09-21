Milwaukee shootings Wednesday; 2 wounded

article

Separate Milwaukee shootings wounded two people Wednesday night, Sept. 20.

Police are looking for whoever is responsible for each shooting.

47th and Hope

A 33-year-old victim was shot around 6:25 p.m. and taken to a hospital. Police said the victim is expected to survive.

24th and Chambers

Around 7:45 p.m., a 21-year-old was shot and taken to a hospital. Police said that victim, too, is expected to survive.

MPD investigates

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.



