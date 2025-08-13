Milwaukee fatal shooting, 42nd and Hope; heavy police presence
article
MILWAUKEE - A fatal shooting investigation is underway in Milwaukee on Wednesday night, Aug. 13.
What we know:
At least one person is dead following a shooting near 42nd and Hope. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed it was called to the scene.
The Milwaukee Police Department said the investigation is ongoing.
Scene near 42nd and Hope, Milwaukee
What we don't know:
No further details have been released.
