Milwaukee fatal shooting, 42nd and Hope; heavy police presence

Published  August 13, 2025 10:22pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
Scene near 42nd and Hope, Milwaukee

    • At least one person is dead following a shooting near 42nd and Hope in Milwaukee on Wednesday.
    • The Milwaukee Police Department said the investigation is ongoing. 
    • The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed it was called to the scene.

MILWAUKEE - A fatal shooting investigation is underway in Milwaukee on Wednesday night, Aug. 13.

What we know:

At least one person is dead following a shooting near 42nd and Hope. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed it was called to the scene.

The Milwaukee Police Department said the investigation is ongoing. 

Scene near 42nd and Hope, Milwaukee

What we don't know:

No further details have been released.

The Source: The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office and Milwaukee Police Department provided information.

