Milwaukee fatal shooting; 1 dead near 84th and Herbert

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Wednesday morning, July 23. Police continue to seek anyone involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.



One person is dead following a shooting in Milwaukee early Wednesday morning, July 23.

What we know:

Police say the 25-year-old victim was shot around 1:37 a.m. near 84th and Herbert.

FOX6 News spoke with a woman who identified herself as the victim's girlfriend. She said before the shooting occurred there had been a fight over the victim's vehicle.

The girlfriend tells FOX6 News she was sleeping in the same room as the victim when someone fired shots through the window of their residence, striking the victim.

Milwaukee fatal shooting near 84th and Herbert

FOX6 News saw police tow a red car from the crime scene.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Police continue to seek anyone involved.

84th and Herbert, Milwaukee

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.