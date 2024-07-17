Milwaukee shootings Wednesday; 2 injured

article

Two people were injured in different shootings around Milwaukee on Wednesday, July 17.

19th and North

A 42-year-old victim sustained gunshot injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. It happened around 2:30 a.m.

This was the result of a domestic dispute, police say.

No arrests have been made.

9th and Hadley

A 17-year-old was shot at approximately 2:17 p.m. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

MPD investigates

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.