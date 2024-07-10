Milwaukee shootings Wednesday; teen among 3 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee shootings wounded three people on Wednesday, July 10.
Police are still looking for the people responsible for each of the three crimes.
Palmer and Burleigh
A 16-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. The shooting happened around 1 a.m.
57th and Center
Around 1:10 p.m., police said a victim was shot while inside their vehicle. The 33-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
81st and Hampton
Police said a 34-year-old victim was shot around 3:15 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries.
MPD tips
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.