Milwaukee shootings Wednesday; man killed, boy among 4 hurt

Four separate Milwaukee shootings left a man dead and four people wounded – including a 13-year-old boy – Wednesday, June 28.

Police are looking into what led to each shooting, but believe one may have been related to a robbery.

A Milwaukee man was shot and killed around 4:45 a.m. The victim, identified as 26-year-old Pasquel Nava, died at the scene despite life-saving attempts.

Shortly before 5 a.m., a 54-year-old Two Rivers man was shot. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said, and is expected to survive. The shooting is believed to be related to a robbery.

10th and Mitchell

A 13-year-old boy was shot and around 8 p.m. Police said he was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

10th and Mitchell shooting, Milwaukee

44th and Fiebrantz

Two people – a 29-year-old woman and 30-year-old man – were shot around 10 p.m. Both victims were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive, police said.

MPD investigates

Police are looking for whoever is responsible for each of Wednesday's shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.