Shots fired into Milwaukee home; teen in critical condition
MILWAUKEE - An investigation is underway after shots were fired into a Milwaukee home on Wednesday, June 4.
What we know:
Police say the suspect fired shots into a residence near 16th and Meinecke around 4:15 a.m., subsequently striking the victim.
The 15-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition.
Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown shooter.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.