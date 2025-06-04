Expand / Collapse search

Shots fired into Milwaukee home; teen in critical condition

Published  June 4, 2025 8:04am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • One person was wounded after shots were fired into a Milwaukee home on Wednesday morning, June 4. 
    • The 15-year-old victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition.
    • Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360. 

MILWAUKEE - An investigation is underway after shots were fired into a Milwaukee home on Wednesday, June 4.

What we know:

Police say the suspect fired shots into a residence near 16th and Meinecke around 4:15 a.m., subsequently striking the victim. 

The 15-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition. 

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown shooter. 

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips. 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

