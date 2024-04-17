Milwaukee shootings Wednesday; 2 wounded

article

Milwaukee shootings on Wednesday morning, April 17 wounded two people.

What led to both shootings remains under investigation. Police did not say whether they are looking for the people responsible.

26th and National

A 50-year-old victim was shot around 3:20 a.m. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital with a non-fatal gunshot wound.

29th and Walnut

Around 3:40 a.m., a 46-year-old victim was shot. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

MPD investigates

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.