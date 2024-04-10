Milwaukee shootings Wednesday; 1 dead, 17-year-old wounded

article

Milwaukee shootings left one person dead and a teen wounded on Wednesday morning, April 10.

Police arrested a suspect in one of the two shootings and are looking for a suspect in the other.

80th and Hope

A 56-year-old victim was shot and pronounced dead at the scene just before 1 a.m. Police are looking for a 38-year-old woman, and said the incident is related to domestic violence.

42nd and Fairmount

Around 6:25 a.m., a 17-year-old victim was shot and taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. Police arrested a 32-year-old woman. Charges will be referred to the district attorney's office.

MPD investigates

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.