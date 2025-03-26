Milwaukee fatal shooting near 81st and Hope; "facsimile" firearm involved

article

The Brief A 23-year-old is dead following a shooting near 81st and Hope in Milwaukee on Wednesday morning, March 26. One person has been arrested. In a separate incident, a 24-year-old was wounded near Hawley and McKinley earlier Wednesday.



Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened near 81st and Hope on Wednesday morning, March 26.

Fatal shooting

What we know:

Police say a 23-year-old was fatally shot around 8:42 a.m. Police say a 23-year-old pointed a gun at a 24-year-old man. The 24-year-old man then produced a gun and fired shots, striking the 23-year-old.

The 24-year-old man was taken into custody. Investigators say the gun the 23-year-old had was determined to be a facsimile.

Death investigation near 81st and Hope, Milwaukee

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

This case will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Hawley and McKinley

What we know:

In a separate shooting incident, a 24-year-old was shot around 4:11 a.m. near Hawley and McKinley in Milwaukee. They were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No arrests have been made.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on either of these incidents is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.