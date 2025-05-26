Milwaukee shootings, violent weekend; victim families frustrated

The Brief It was a violent Memorial Day weekend in Milwaukee in 2025. There were six separate shooting incidents that left two people dead and several more wounded. Families of victims are growing frustrated over the gun violence.



Memorial Day weekend is often seen as the unofficial start of summer. In Milwaukee, there were six separate shooting incidents leaving two people dead and several more wounded.

Violent weekend in Milwaukee

What we know:

Georgia Thompson said her godson, 36-year-old Ronte Davis, and his brother had just left her home after a family gathering when they were involved in a double shooting at Union Cemetery on Milwaukee's north side Sunday night, May 25.

Ronte Davis

"Just a car accident. Dude hit his car. His brother got out and asked him for some insurance and he pulled a gun and shot him," Thompson said. "They’re torn up. His family is torn up."

Milwaukee police said Davis was pronounced deceased at the scene. His brother was taken to a hospital.

Shooting near Union Cemetery in Milwaukee

"It needs to stop. It needs to stop now. These guns ain't where it’s at," Thompson said. "Y’all killing people. Innocent people."

Six shooting incidents

What we know:

That shooting was one of six that happened over the holiday weekend. The City of Milwaukee crime dashboard says there have been 47 homicides to date in 2025.

While community activists credit city-wide gun violence prevention programs like 414 Life, Tracey Dent said more needs to be done.

"I'm afraid because you know as days get warmer there's a spike in violence. It happens every year and you know how this year start off is really scares me," Dent said. "We gotta start teaching the people in our communities. These you know, you know, these things and how to deescalate a situation, and then try to find a positive out of every situation."

Tracey Dent

MPD tips

What you can do:

Police are looking for those who are responsible for these shootings.

Anyone with any information on any of these shootings is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

