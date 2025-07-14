Milwaukee shootings, violent weekend; 4 dead, others injured

The Brief Five separate shootings ended with four people dead and multiple others injured over the weekend in Milwaukee. Five people were shot and two of them died on Water Street. The only arrest made in the weekend shootings was the 24-year-old arrested in connection to the Water Street shooting.



There was another violent summer weekend in Milwaukee this past weekend.

Five separate shootings on Saturday, July 12 and Sunday, July 13, ended with four people dead and multiple others injured.

Water Street shooting

What we know:

Water Street is usually known for its revelry and nightlife. But after a weekend full of violence, all that's left are bullet holes and grieving families.

Scene near Water and Michigan, Milwaukee

Just after midnight on Saturday, the Milwaukee Police Department responded to Water near Michigan for a shooting.

Five people were shot and two of them died.

‘All this needs to stop’

What they're saying:

Family said 52-year-old Antwan Hogans died at the scene. He was known as "OG Tweezy" and died doing what he loved.

On Saturday, loved ones built a memorial outside his bar, Hookahs By Tweezy, on West Fond du Lac.

"It's sad that just standing by, you could just get your life taken just like that," Hogan’s son, Juan Hogans, said. "Milwaukee is crazy. All this needs to stop. It’s just too much."

Bar owners are pushing for police patrols on Water Street.

"He just loved entertaining people and just promoting," Hogans said.

Family identified the second victim as 39-year-old Kevin Lewis. They say he was known as "Bubbs" and left behind two boys.

Scene near Water and Michigan

Police say the other victims were 30, 32, and 34 years old.

"It's just out of control and I feel like everyone involved needs justice," Hogans said.

The Water Street shooting was just one of five.

Multiple shootings to follow

What we know:

On Sunday night, just before 8 p.m., police say a 44-year-old was shot and killed near 39th and Stark.

An hour later, near 22nd and McKinley, police say a 54-year-old was shot and killed.

Scene near 22nd and McKinley, Milwaukee

Police say around 10:30 p.m., a 15-year-old was shot near 69th and Congress. Twenty minutes after that, investigators say a 19-year-old was shot near 3rd and Orchard.

Those teens are expected to recover.

"Stop the violence and put the guns down," Sasha Hogans said.

Dig deeper:

The only arrest made in the weekend shootings was the 24-year-old arrested in connection to the Water Street shooting.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.