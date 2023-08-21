Milwaukee shootings: Uptick in gun violence concerns many

Milwaukee police responded to more than 30 shootings over the weekend. At least six of those shootings involved teenagers. But what is behind the uptick in violence?

We have heard it several times this summer – Milwaukee's mayor and police chief putting out a call to parents to step up. But FOX6 News spoke with a researcher who points out there are certain things parents cannot control.

"Sadness for the families, sadness for the youth," said Joshua Mersky, Professor of Social Work, UW-Milwaukee. "Like many cities across the country – we have significant challenges with violence against youth, violence in our communities."

Joshua Mersky

On Saturday, Aug. 19, nine people were hurt in a shooting near 14th and Burnham. The youngest person hurt – a 16-year-old. A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed in a separate shooting near 44th and Hampton.

Then on Sunday, at Moody Park, there was a large fight. Police say kids were showing guns, chasing each other around the park. Not long after that, four people were shot near 12th and Mitchell. The youngest person shot was 19.

"I would ask the audience to consider the interconnection between youth violence and other social issues," Mersky said.

Mersky is the director of the Institute for Children and Family Well-being. His research includes how certain experiences hurt children's well-being – things like substance abuse or exposure to violence.

"They’re also exposed to an array of other types of concerns and problems that pile up over time," Mersky said.

Joshua Mersky

Mersky studies how violence is connected with other social disparities – like poverty – are out of parents' control. He said stricter gun laws could help. With an abundance of resources for families, he said it would be beneficial to have.

"Better coordination of programs, better linking of resources in our communities," Mersky said.

Milwaukee police track how many kids under the age of 17 are shot and killed. At this time in 2022, the number was 12. So far in 2023, it is 16.