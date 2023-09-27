Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shootings Tuesday; 3 hurt

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Shooting near 23rd and Hadley, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Three separate Milwaukee shootings wounded three people on Tuesday, Sept. 26. 

Police are looking for whoever is responsible for each shooting.

23rd and Hadley

A 37-year-old person was shot and wounded near 23rd and Hadley in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Sept. 26. Officials say the shooting happened just before noon. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. 

44th and Meinecke

Around 8:25 p.m., an 18-year-old was shot and wounded near 44th and Meinecke. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. 

Burleigh and Sherman

A 20-year-old was shot and wounded near Burleigh and Sherman around 9:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.  

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

MPD investigates

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.