Milwaukee shootings Tuesday; 3 hurt

Three separate Milwaukee shootings wounded three people on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Police are looking for whoever is responsible for each shooting.

23rd and Hadley

A 37-year-old person was shot and wounded near 23rd and Hadley in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Sept. 26. Officials say the shooting happened just before noon. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

44th and Meinecke

Around 8:25 p.m., an 18-year-old was shot and wounded near 44th and Meinecke. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Burleigh and Sherman

A 20-year-old was shot and wounded near Burleigh and Sherman around 9:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

MPD investigates

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.