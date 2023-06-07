Milwaukee shootings Wednesday; 2 hurt

article

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Wednesday, June 7. Two people were wounded as a result of the shootings.

Around 12:29 a.m. a 57-year-old Milwaukee man was wounded in a shooting near Teutonia and Chambers.

Around 12:32 a.m., a 35-year-old Milwaukee woman was hurt in a shooting near Muskego Avenue and Bow Street.

No arrests have been made in these shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.