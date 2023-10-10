Milwaukee shootings Tuesday; 3 wounded including teen

article

Separate shootings in Milwaukee wounded three people – including a teen – Tuesday night, Oct. 10.

Two people, ages 17 and 19, were shot near 36th and Scott around 6:10 p.m. Police said both victims were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.

A second shooting happened near 51st and Parkway just after 7 p.m. Police said the 24-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and is also expected to survive.

Police are looking for whoever is responsible for each shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.