Milwaukee shooting Tuesday; 1 dead, 1 hurt near 39th and Lancaster

By
Published  November 5, 2025 5:28am CST
    • Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday night, Nov. 4.
    • Police say two people were shot around 9:40 p.m. near 39th and Lancaster. 
    • One person was taken into custody at the scene. 

MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday night, Nov. 4 left one person dead and another wounded. 

What we know:

According to police, two people were shot around 9:40 p.m. near 39th and Lancaster. 

A 31-year-old sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. A 26-year-old sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital for treatment. 

What's next:

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

A subject was taken into custody at the scene, and charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office. 

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

