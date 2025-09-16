Milwaukee fatal shooting, 68th and Silver Spring; 11-year-old dead

The Brief An 11-year-old victim was fatally shot Tuesday evening near 68th and Silver Spring. Circumstances remain under investigation. Authorities urge the public to share tips by phone or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.



Police are investigating a shooting that left an 11-year-old dead on Tuesday evening, Sept. 16, on Milwaukee's northwest side.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 16, near 68th and Silver Spring. The child was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

Scene near 68th and Silver Spring, Milwaukee

The circumstances that led to the shooting remain under investigation, police said.

What they're saying:

One witness that MPD also interviewed said the shooting happened near a bus stop, and he was driving when he saw four kids huddled on the side of the street.

He said he heard a shot and a child fell to the ground. The other children ran.

Scene near 68th and Silver Spring, Milwaukee

Another witness said he saw the three youth, that looked around 12–15.

"I was driving up towards the park on Carmen, and I saw three youths running away from the park going down the alleyways on their way towards the incident," the anonymous witness told FOX6 News.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.