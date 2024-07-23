Milwaukee shootings Tuesday; 4 injured, including 13-year-old

article

One teenager and two adults were injured in different shootings in Milwaukee on Tuesday, July 23.

27th and Roosevelt

A 13-year-old was shot at approximately 1:19 p.m. They were taken to the hospital for non-fatal gunshot injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Police continue to seek persons of interest.

51st and North

A 35-year-old victim was shot at around 2:18 p.m. The person was taken to the hospital for non-fatal injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation and police are looking for persons of interest.

45th and Congress

A 38-year-old person was shot on the street around 4:30 p.m.

Police said a suspect inside a vehicle fired shots at the victim that was on the street, subsequently striking the person. The 38-year-old was taken to the hospital for non-fatal injuries.

Police continue to seek the shooter.

36th and Silver Spring

A 30-year-old was shot at approximately 7:30 p.m. and went to the hospital for treatment for non-fatal injuries.

Police are investigating the circumstances and looking for persons of interest.

MPD investigates

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.