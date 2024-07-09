Milwaukee shootings Tuesday; 3 injured

article

Three people are injured in different shootings that happened in Milwaukee on Tuesday, July 9.

18th and North

It happened around 2:45 a.m. Police say the 24-year-old victim suffered a non-fatal gunshot injury and arrived at the hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee shooting, 18th and North

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. However, it appears to be robbery related. No arrests have been made.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

38th and Capitol

The shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m.

An 18-year-old victim was driving westbound on Capitol when gunshots were fired at them. The victim sustained a non-fatal gunshot injury. Additionally, a 15-year-old passenger in the vehicle also sustained non-fatal injuries.

The two arrived at the hospital and are expected to survive.

Police said the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation, however, it appears to be related to a road rage incident. Police continue to seek persons of interest.

MPD investigates

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.