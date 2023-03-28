Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shootings Tuesday; 1 dead, 6 wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - One person was killed and six were wounded in separate Milwaukee shootings Tuesday, March 28.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

61st and Medford

A 20-year-old man was shot around 12:20 a.m. He died at the hospital.

49th and Villard

Around 1:30 a.m., a 21-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and taken to a hospital for treatment.

8th and Atkinson 

A Milwaukee man, 27, was shot and wounded around 3:30 a.m. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

15th and Lloyd

Around 6:30 p.m., a 30-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and taken to a hospital.

24th and Vine

A 30-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to a hospital around 8:30 p.m.

23rd and Keefe

A Milwaukee  man, 28, was taken to a hospital after being shot around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

13th and Capitol

Around 10 p.m., a 33-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to a hospital