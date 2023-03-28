Milwaukee shootings Tuesday; 1 dead, 6 wounded

article

One person was killed and six were wounded in separate Milwaukee shootings Tuesday, March 28.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

61st and Medford

A 20-year-old man was shot around 12:20 a.m. He died at the hospital.

49th and Villard

Around 1:30 a.m., a 21-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and taken to a hospital for treatment.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

8th and Atkinson

A Milwaukee man, 27, was shot and wounded around 3:30 a.m. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

15th and Lloyd

Around 6:30 p.m., a 30-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and taken to a hospital.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

24th and Vine

A 30-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to a hospital around 8:30 p.m.

23rd and Keefe

A Milwaukee man, 28, was taken to a hospital after being shot around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

13th and Capitol

Around 10 p.m., a 33-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to a hospital