Milwaukee shootings Tuesday; 1 dead, 6 wounded
MILWAUKEE - One person was killed and six were wounded in separate Milwaukee shootings Tuesday, March 28.
61st and Medford
A 20-year-old man was shot around 12:20 a.m. He died at the hospital.
49th and Villard
Around 1:30 a.m., a 21-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and taken to a hospital for treatment.
8th and Atkinson
A Milwaukee man, 27, was shot and wounded around 3:30 a.m. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
15th and Lloyd
Around 6:30 p.m., a 30-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and taken to a hospital.
24th and Vine
A 30-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to a hospital around 8:30 p.m.
23rd and Keefe
A Milwaukee man, 28, was taken to a hospital after being shot around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
13th and Capitol
Around 10 p.m., a 33-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to a hospital