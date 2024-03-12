Milwaukee shootings Tuesday; 2 injured, arrest made

article

Two shootings left two people injured in Milwaukee on Tuesday, March 12.

24th and Wells

One person was taken to the hospital after being shot and stabbed around 4:30 a.m.

Police say the suspect shot and stabbed the victim during an argument. The victim, a 37-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

A 53-year-old man was arrested.

The investigation remains ongoing. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

9th and Windlake

The shooting happened around 7:10 p.m.

A 22-year-old was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.