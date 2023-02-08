Milwaukee shootings Tuesday wound 4, including 2 boys

Four Milwaukee residents – including two teenage boys – were shot and wounded in four separate shootings Tuesday, Feb. 7.

All four shootings were non-fatal and came after an early morning exchange of gunfire in which Officer Peter Jerving and suspect Terrell Thompson died.

Holton and Capitol

Just after 1 p.m., a 19-year-old Milwaukee was shot and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

36th and Wright

A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was shot around 4:35 p.m. He was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries.

Minutes later, around 4:45 p.m., 13-year-old boy was shot and dropped off at a hospital with serious injuries. Police are investigating where the shooting happened.

12th and Greenfield

A 48-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 11:15 p.m. He was taken to a hospital with a non-fatal injury.

MPD investigates

Milwaukee police are investigating what led up to each of the four shootings. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.