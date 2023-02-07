Milwaukee 13-year-old boy shot, seriously hurt

article

A Milwaukee boy, 13, was shot late Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 7 and seriously hurt.

Investigators are looking into where the shots were fired.

The victim was dropped off at the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Milwaukee police are investigating what led up to the gunfire.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.