Milwaukee shootings Thursday; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened on Thursday, Dec. 7.
Two people were wounded as a result of the shootings. Police are looking for whoever is responsible for each shooting.
Brady and Van Buren
Around 2:25 a.m., a 30-year-old was shot and wounded near Brady Street and Water Street. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
45th and Center
An 18-year-old was shot and wounded near 45th and Center around 4 a.m. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
MPD investigates
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.