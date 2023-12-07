Milwaukee shootings Thursday; 2 wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened on Thursday, Dec. 7.

Two people were wounded as a result of the shootings. Police are looking for whoever is responsible for each shooting.

Brady and Van Buren

Around 2:25 a.m., a 30-year-old was shot and wounded near Brady Street and Water Street. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

45th and Center

An 18-year-old was shot and wounded near 45th and Center around 4 a.m. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

MPD investigates

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.