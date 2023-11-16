Milwaukee shootings Thursday; 2 wounded

article

Separate Milwaukee shootings Thursday, Nov. 16 left two people wounded.

Police are looking into what led to each shooting, as well as for whoever is responsible for the violence.

Unknown location

A 24-year-old was seriously injured around 1:20 p.m. and drove to the area of MLK and North to get help. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The location of the shooting remains under investigation.

29th and Townsend

Around 9:30 p.m., a 34-year-old was shot and taken to a hospital. Police said the victim is expected to survive.

MPD investigates

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.