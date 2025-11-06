Milwaukee shooting Thursday, 33rd and Meinecke; 1 dead, 1 arrested

article

One person was killed in a shooting in Milwaukee on Thursday morning, Nov. 6.

The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened around 9:30 a.m. near 33rd and Meinecke. Police say a confrontation took place between the suspect and the victim before the suspect fired a gun, striking a 37-year-old.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment but later died.

According to police, a 26-year-old woman was arrested at the scene.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.