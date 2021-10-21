Milwaukee police: Thursday shootings injure 2

article

The Milwaukee Police Department on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 21 responded to at least two different shootings.

Two Milwaukee men were injured, one seriously.

25th and Congress

A 34-year-old Milwaukee man was a passenger in a vehicle when shots were fired and he was hit around 2:25 p.m. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and is in stable condition, police said.

5th and Clarke

Shortly before 4 p.m., a 39-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. What led to the shooting is not yet known.

MPD seeks suspects, info

The Milwaukee Police Department continues to seek unknown suspects in both shootings.

Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 app.

