Milwaukee shootings Thursday; 1 dead, 6 injured in separate incidents

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating seven separate shootings that happened Thursday, Sept. 2. One person is dead and six others were injured in the shootings. One suspect was taken into custody.

2nd & Clarke

Around 1:30 a.m., police said an 18-year-old man from Milwaukee arrived at a hospital with non-fatal injuries.

What led to the shooting is under investigation as police seek unknown suspects.

1st & Auer

A 41-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded around 2:20 p.m., police said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police are seeking an unknown suspect.

35th & Burnham

Police said a 24-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 5:30 p.m. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting appears to be the result of an argument. One suspect was taken into custody

24th & Hope

Around 6:15 p.m., police said a 29-year-old Milwaukee man was shot. His injuries were non-life-threatening and he got himself to the hospital.

What led to the shooting is not yet known and police are looking for unknown suspects.

17th & North

A 35-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 7:15 p.m., police said. He was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police continue to seek unknown suspects as they investigate what led to the shooting.

Lisbon & Sherman

Around 9:30 p.m. a 30-35-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries and was found at that location deceased. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects at this time.

13th & Keefe

Around 10 p.m., police said a 46-year-old man was shot. He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect at this time.

MPD seeks info

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.