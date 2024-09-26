Milwaukee shootings Thursday; 2 seriously wounded, 1 arrested

article

Two people were shot and seriously wounded in separate Milwaukee shootings Thursday, Sept. 26.

29th and Stark

A 38-year-old was shot and wounded around 11:20 a.m. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition. What led to the shooting is not yet clear, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.

84th and Hope

Around 12:45 p.m., a 43-year-old victim was shot and seriously wounded in what police said was a "domestic dispute." The victim was taken to a hospital, and a 38-year-old woman was arrested. The district attorney's office will review the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.