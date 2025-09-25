Milwaukee shooting Thursday, 76th and Congress; 1 injured

article

The Brief A 23-year-old victim was hospitalized after being shot Thursday near 76th and Congress in Milwaukee. Police said the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation, and no suspect has been identified. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Milwaukee police or provide anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers.



Milwaukee police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened Thursday evening on the city’s northwest side.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said officers responded around 5:25 p.m. near 76th and Congress. A 23-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation, police said. Authorities continue to search for an unknown suspect.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.