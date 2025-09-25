Milwaukee shooting Thursday, 76th and Congress; 1 injured
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened Thursday evening on the city’s northwest side.
What we know:
The Milwaukee Police Department said officers responded around 5:25 p.m. near 76th and Congress. A 23-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation, police said. Authorities continue to search for an unknown suspect.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department