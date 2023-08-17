Milwaukee shootings Thursday; 3 men wounded
MILWAUKEE - Three Milwaukee men were wounded in separate shootings Thursday, Aug. 17.
Police are still looking into what led to each shooting and searching for the people responsible.
23rd and Locust
A 24-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 4:15 a.m. Police said he arrived at a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
25th and National
Around 2 p.m., police said a Milwaukee man was wounded in a drive-by shooting. The 46-year-old victim went to a hospital with non-fatal injuries.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
11th and Keefe
A 33-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 6 p.m. Police said he was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
MPD investigates
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.