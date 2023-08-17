Milwaukee shootings Thursday; 3 men wounded

article

Three Milwaukee men were wounded in separate shootings Thursday, Aug. 17.

Police are still looking into what led to each shooting and searching for the people responsible.

23rd and Locust

A 24-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 4:15 a.m. Police said he arrived at a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

25th and National

Around 2 p.m., police said a Milwaukee man was wounded in a drive-by shooting. The 46-year-old victim went to a hospital with non-fatal injuries.

11th and Keefe

A 33-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 6 p.m. Police said he was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.