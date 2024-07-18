Milwaukee shooting Thursday, 15-year-old injured

article

A teenager was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Thursday afternoon, July 18.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 1:30 p.m. a 15-year-old was shot near 73rd and Ruby.

The teen was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

MPD Tips

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.