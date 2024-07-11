Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting near 94th and Capitol, 1 injured

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  July 11, 2024 12:41pm CDT
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Thursday morning, July 11.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 8:40 a.m. a 47-year-old was shot in the area of 94th and Capitol.

The person was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

MPD tips

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.