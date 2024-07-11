Milwaukee shooting near 94th and Capitol, 1 injured
article
MILWAUKEE - One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Thursday morning, July 11.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 8:40 a.m. a 47-year-old was shot in the area of 94th and Capitol.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
The person was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
MPD tips
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.