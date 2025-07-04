Milwaukee shootings Thursday; 3 wounded

article

Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Thursday, July 3 left three people wounded.

Unknown location

What we know:

A 17-year-old was shot around 3:10 p.m. at an unknown location. The victim arrived at the hospital for treatment of injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

53rd and Locust

What we know:

Police said two people were shot at approximately 3:15 p.m.

A 47-year-old and a 28-year-old sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds and arrived at the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown/known suspect(s).

Shorewood shooting, Milwaukee pursuit

The backstory:

Additionally, a shooting in Shorewood led to a Milwaukee police pursuit and left one man dead, and a police officer injured on Thursday.

Around 9:23 a.m., officers located the shooting suspect in a vehicle, and a pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, the suspect shot at the officers.

At the end of the pursuit, the suspect continued to shoot at officers. Multiple officers fired their weapons and struck the suspect. The male suspect sustained fatal gunshot injuries.

MPD tips

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.