Milwaukee shooting Thursday, 20th and Capitol; 2 injured

The Brief Two people were injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Thursday. It happened at approximately 6:20 p.m. near 20th and Capitol. Police continue to seek anyone involved.



Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured on Thursday, June 26.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened at approximately 6:20 p.m. near 20th and Capitol.

A 17-year-old and 20-year-old were both shot. Both went to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal gunshot wounds.

Scene near 20th and Capitol, Milwaukee

The investigation is ongoing. Police continue to seek anyone involved.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.