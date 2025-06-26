Milwaukee shooting Thursday, 20th and Capitol; 2 injured
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured on Thursday, June 26.
What we know:
The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened at approximately 6:20 p.m. near 20th and Capitol.
A 17-year-old and 20-year-old were both shot. Both went to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal gunshot wounds.
Scene near 20th and Capitol, Milwaukee
The investigation is ongoing. Police continue to seek anyone involved.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department