Milwaukee shooting Thursday, 21st and Burnham, 1 wounded

Published  June 5, 2025 6:15am CDT
Milwaukee Police Department

The Brief

    • One person was shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Thursday, June 5.
    • It happened near 21st and Burnham around 1:25 a.m. 
    • Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360. 

MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Thursday morning, June 5 left one person wounded. It happened around 1:25 a.m. near 21st and Burnham. 

What we know:

The victim, a 53-year-old, sustained minor injuries and declined medical treatment. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

No arrests have been made. 

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

