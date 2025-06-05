Milwaukee shooting Thursday, 21st and Burnham, 1 wounded
MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Thursday morning, June 5 left one person wounded. It happened around 1:25 a.m. near 21st and Burnham.
What we know:
The victim, a 53-year-old, sustained minor injuries and declined medical treatment.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
No arrests have been made.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.