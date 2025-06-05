Milwaukee shooting Thursday, 21st and Burnham, 1 wounded

article

The Brief One person was shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Thursday, June 5. It happened near 21st and Burnham around 1:25 a.m. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.



What we know:

The victim, a 53-year-old, sustained minor injuries and declined medical treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.