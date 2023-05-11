Milwaukee shootings Thursday; boy among 4 wounded

article

Milwaukee shootings Thursday, May 11 wounded four people – including a 16-year-old boy.

Police have identified a suspect in one of the three shootings and are looking for others.

A 39-year-old Milwaukee man was shot during an argument around 5:35 a.m., police said. He was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. Police are seeking one suspect and one other person.

Around 6 p.m., a 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were shot and taken to a hospital. Police are looking into what led to the shooting.

Milwaukee shooting, 20th and Atkinson

MLK and Center

A 34-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 8:30 p.m. Police said he showed up at a hospital for treatment of a non-fatal injury.

MPD investigates

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.