Bay View shooting; man wounded during argument, no arrests

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, May 11 near Logan Avenue and Conway Street in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood. It happened around 5:35 a.m.

Police say during an argument, a suspect fired shots, striking the victim. The victim, a 39-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Milwaukee police continue to seek a known suspect and an unknown suspect.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.