Milwaukee shootings Thursday; 3 injured, arrested

The Brief Three people were shot in Milwaukee near 26th and Center on Thursday, May 1. The victims were involved in an exchange of gunfire that stemmed from an ongoing dispute and subsequently shot each other. Police said all individuals were in stable condition and then were arrested.



What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said the shooting happened just after 2 p.m. near 26th and Center. The victims were involved in an exchange of gunfire that stemmed from an ongoing dispute and subsequently shot each other.

Two victims, a 22-year-old and an 18-year-old, arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. A third victim, a 23-year-old, also arrived at a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Police said all individuals were in stable condition and then were arrested. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Police continue to seek anyone involved.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.