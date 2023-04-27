Milwaukee shootings Thursday; 4 wounded including 16-year-old

article

Separate Milwaukee shootings Thursday, April 27 left four people wounded – including a 16-year-old boy.

One person was arrested, but police are still looking for other people responsible.

124th near County Line

Around 2:10 p.m., a 31-year-old man was shot and taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal wounds. Police said the shooting was the result of road rage; both the shooter and victim were in their vehicles.

37th and Burnham

Two people – an 18-year-old Milwaukee man and a 16-year-old Milwaukee boy – were shot around 2:40 p.m. Both victims were taken to a hospital for treatment; police described the 18-year-old's injuries as "serious." The shooter and the victims were also inside vehicles in this shooting.

58th and Keefe

A 51-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot around 6:30 p.m., taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Police arrested a 53-year-old Milwaukee man; charges are pending review by the district attorney's office.

MPD investigates

Police are still looking for the shooters involved in two of the three shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.