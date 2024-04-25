Milwaukee shootings Thursday; 2 wounded

article

Separate Milwaukee shootings wounded two people on Thursday, April 25.

Police are looking for whoever is responsible for each shooting.

27th and Vine

It happened around 2:10 p.m. near 27th and Vine. Police said the 27-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries.

29th and Galena

Less than a half-mile from the scene of the earlier shooting, a 41-year-old was shot around 11 p.m. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital with a non-fatal injury. The shooting appears to be the result of an argument.

MPD tips

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.