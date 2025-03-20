Milwaukee shooting Thursday, 62nd and Meinecke; car windows shot out

article

Police are investigating after a report of shots fired in Milwaukee on Thursday, March 20.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened around 5 p.m. near 62nd and Meinecke. Police said two vehicles, a black Durango and black Cadillac, were traveling westbound on Meinecke.

Two occupants of the Durango were shooting out the vehicle windows of the Cadillac.

The vehicles were gone upon police arrival. There were no reported injuries or damage to other property in the area.