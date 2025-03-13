Milwaukee fatal shooting near 107th and Stark; 1 dead

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Thursday morning, March 13. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.



One person is dead following a shooting in Milwaukee on Thursday, March 13. It happened at approximately 2:30 a.m. near 107th and Stark.

What we know:

The victim, a 56-year-old, died at the scene.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.