Milwaukee fatal shooting near 107th and Stark; 1 dead
MILWAUKEE - One person is dead following a shooting in Milwaukee on Thursday, March 13. It happened at approximately 2:30 a.m. near 107th and Stark.
What we know:
The victim, a 56-year-old, died at the scene.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.