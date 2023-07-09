Milwaukee shootings Sunday, 3 hurt

article

Three Milwaukee men were hurt in separate shootings early Sunday, July 9.

The first happened around 1 a.m. near 15th and Meinecke. The victim, 60, was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

About an hour later, shortly before 2 a.m., police responded to 13th and Juneau, where a 61-year-old man was shot. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Around 9 a.m., a Milwaukee man, 35, was shot near 40th and Hopkins. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

No arrests have been made in either of these shootings.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.