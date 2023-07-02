Milwaukee shootings Sunday: 2 dead, 4 hurt

article

Six Milwaukee shootings Sunday left two young women and two men injured and two men dead.

The shooting started around 3 a.m. near 28th and Burnham, where a man, 19, was shot and later died from his injuries. Police believe this was robbery-related, and three people were arrested.

Around 4:30 a.m., police said a Milwaukee woman, 20, showed up at the hospital after she was shot near 28th and Garfield.

Around 3:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting near 35th and Wright. Police said a girl, 17, was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

About an hour later, officers were on scene near 19th and Finn Place, where a man, 29, was shot and injured during an argument. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Just after 10 p.m., officers responded to 28th and Hadley, where a man, 19, was shot during a fight. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Around 11:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting near 6th and Vine. Police said a man, 38, died from his wounds on the scene.

No arrests have been made for five of the shootings. Police said they know who they are looking for in the 35th and Wright shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.