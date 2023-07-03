6th and Vine shooting, man dead

article

A 38-year-old man is dead after a shooting near 6th and Vine on Sunday, July 2.

Police said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m.

6th and Vine shooting

The victim died at the scene. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.